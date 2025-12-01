Philly’s Logan Circle set to have new sidewalks, ADA ramps, and a restored fountain this spring

Drivers in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood should expect new delays as the city continues to prepare for America’s 250th birthday next summer.

Construction is set to cause lane closures in both directions on weekdays from Monday Dec. 1 until May 19, PennDot officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

During this time, workers will be reconstructing Logan Circle’s 15-foot-wide outer sidewalk, as well as eight ADA curb ramps, according to the city.

“This project will improve the safety and accessibility for Logan Square residents and the increased number of visitors during 2026 events,” city officials said Saturday.

Drivers won’t be able to use the interior lane around Logan Circle, the left inbound lane on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and the left lane on 19th Street north of the circle, according to the city.

The work is set to occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, according to PennDot, and will be weather dependent.

“Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur,” PennDot officials said.

During construction, pedestrians will also be unable to use the sidewalk around the circle or access Swann Memorial Fountain at its center, according to the city.

The beloved 101-year-old fountain hasn’t been fully operational since 2023 due to vandalism. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said in September that the city is making repairs, with plans to have the fountain completely restored by May 2026.