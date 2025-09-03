America’s 250th birthday party is coming to your neighborhood, with festivals, painted bells, and block parties

America’s birthday party is coming to the neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced a new initiative aiming to place city neighborhoods at the center of Philadelphia’s yearlong celebrations for America’s 250th birthday party in 2026, also known as the Semiquincentennial.

Titled, “Ring It On! One Philly, A United Celebration” — a riff on Parker’s tagline, One Philly, a United City — the program includes neighborhood festivals; beatification efforts; tours; painted, decorative liberty bells; and pumped-up block parties.

“Philadelphia is ready for America’s 250th — Ring It On!” said Parker, who is scheduled to announce the plan at an Wednesday afternoon event at the Independence Visitor Center. “My administration is committed to creating meaningful opportunities for residents across our great city to enjoy this historic milestone, while sharing in the economic, cultural, and civic benefits of 2026.”

Block parties, beautifications, and painted bells

Part of that means supporting existing community festivals and annual events planned by neighborhood organizations — and making them bigger and better for 2026, she said. That could mean help with city services, bigger entertainment, or expanding events into more days.

“We will be engaging professional event planners to help neighborhood corridors and these organizations either amplify their existing events or build new events that could happen in 2026,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation and Philadelphia250, the city’s key planning partner for 2026 said.

The city Department of Commerce has identified at least 20 commercial corridors for 2026 beautification efforts, Parker said. Projects that may include 250th decorative banners promoting the neighborhood brand, commemorative 250th benches, planters, and other streetscape improvements.

Working in conjunction with the state nonprofit America250PA’s “Bells Across PA” program — 20 large replica Liberty Bells will decorate Philly neighborhoods. Designed by local artists — and placed along commercial corridors and public parks throughout the city — the painted bells will highlight the histories, heroes, cultures, and traditions of city neighborhoods. Planners are close to finalizing a list of locations for the bells, which will be designed later this year.

A treasured Philly tradition will also be getting a 2026 upgrade: the block party. For the 250th, 250 block party applicants will receive “Life, Liberty and Happiness” kits filled with 250-themed swag, decorations, toys, games, healthy living tools and resources. And 25 blocks in the city’s annual “Most Beautiful Block” contest will be offered supersized block parties with DJs, special treat vendors, inflatables and other types of entertainment. Supermarket sponsors will also be donating 250 gift cards for the blocks, Ott said.

“We’re going to give super block parties for 2026,” Ott said.

In all, the neighborhood celebrations mean to put residents first, said Michael Newmuis, the city’s 2026 director.

“Philadelphia’s 250th planning is real, funded, and coordinated,” he said. “And our focus is on people.”

2026 in Philly

Philly’s Semiquincentennial year will include big-ticket events. Among other events, Philly is hosting six FIFA World Cup matches — with a Fan Fest site at Lemon Hill and a volunteer center at the Fashion District — the MLB All-Star Game, and a supersized Fourth of July concert that will officially commemorate America’s big anniversary.

In October, the Museum of the American Revolution will open “The Declaration’s Journey,” a grand exhibit marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The new neighborhood initiative is meant to extend the transformative moment to every corner of the city, Parker said in a statement before the official announcement.

“We’re ensuring that everyone — residents and visitors alike — can see, touch, and feel the vibrancy of America’s 250th anniversary through stunning public art, unforgettable events, and much more. This is a celebration worthy of America’s birthplace.”

‘We’re going to be ready for 2026!’

The neighborhood announcement comes after planners expressed concerns earlier this year that Philly’s preparations for America’s 250th lost momentum amid COVID and other challenges. At the time, organizers said they would need roughly $100 million from city and state coffers to support the more than $14 million local philanthropies had already raised for programming and planning.

Since, the city and state has worked to answer that call, pledging a combined $110 million toward the celebrations, though $65 million pledged by Gov. Josh Shapiro remains frozen by the state budget crisis.

Still, planners say they are now confident that Philly is primed to throw a birthday bash worthy of the nation’s birthplace.

“We’re ready for 2026,” Ott said. “We’re going to be ready for 2026, and we’re going to use 2026 to lift up our city.”

For months, as part of the new 2026 neighborhood initiative, Ott, a former Philadelphia Parks and Recreation commissioner, has been coordinating with a myriad of city agencies — including the Commerce Department, the Office of Clean and Green, Parks and Rec, and the Streets Department — to plan neighborhood activations, beautifications, and celebrations for the Semiquincentennial.

The goal is to boost civic pride and strengthen neighborhood economies with investments that create lasting impacts beyond 2026, she said.

“We know people are going to come downtown for Welcome America and the other big events,” said Ott. “But how cool would it be if we can bring the Semiquincentennial celebrations right to their front door? Our goal is to coordinate a celebration that meets every Philadelphian where they are.”