Police are investigating vandalism at Lombard Cafe where Israeli flag stickers appeared inside

Philadelphia police are investigating a reported break-in and act of vandalism at Lombard Cafe, a Society Hill coffee shop whose owner claims her business was targeted for being vocally pro-Palestinian. The incident has drawn interest from Gov. Josh Shapiro and other elected officials.

Lombard Cafe owner Jasmine Taibi-Bennoui said the incident took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, alleging that someone had pried open the rear door, disconnected the cafe’s three security cameras, tampered with the cash register, and plastered stickers featuring the Israeli flag around the property.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said Thursday that it appeared nothing was taken from the register and there is “no proof on why the break in occurred.” The investigation remains ongoing. It was not clear Friday whether authorities would be able to recover surveillance footage showing what happened.

The alleged perpetrator “unplugged the portal that connects our cameras to WiFi, so our footage cuts out,” Taibi-Bennoui told The Inquirer. “I’ve given the police every tool I have to solve this.”

Taibi-Bennoui, who is Arab and Muslim, said Lombard Cafe had been targeted by vandals several times since October due to her pro-Palestinian advocacy, beginning in November after the store hosted an art show to fundraise for a Palestinian aid organization.

Since then, Taibi-Bennoui said, she’s filed four reports with Philadelphia police over confrontations and threats made toward her and Lombard Cafe’s staff.

Shapiro said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday night that state troopers would assist the Philadelphia Police Department with their investigation.

“Vandalism of any kind against our small businesses is unacceptable,” Shapiro wrote. “Whatever that investigation shows, let me reiterate — everyone has the right to both be safe and feel safe in their communities here in our Commonwealth, which was founded on the principles of religious tolerance and understanding.”

Shapiro, who is Jewish, has condemned several incidents of alleged antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel. Amid upheaval over the war in Gaza, the Democratic governor has also faced criticism from pro-Palestinian advocates who say he has been less responsive to allegations of anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias in Pennsylvania. Shapiro supported last week’s dismantling of the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, drawing condemnation from the Pennsylvania chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Flanked by a reverend, a rabbi, and other supporters, Taibi-Bennoui held a news conference outside the shop Friday morning, where she defended her right to use her business to advocate for Palestinians.

“I felt an immense sorrow for the innocent lives lost and hostages taken on both sides of the territory, and the price innocent people would pay,” Taibi-Bennoui said while draped in a keffiyeh. “It is my right to call for a cease-fire. It is my right to raise funds for lifesaving care.”

Also in attendance was State. Sen Nikil Saval, a Democrat whose district includes the cafe. Saval — who called Lombard Cafe “his coffee shop” — condemned the reported incident.

“This should never happen again,” said Saval. “We cannot accept this targeted hatred and division.”

One neighborhood resident, who spoke with The Inquirer on condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, said pro-Palestinian cafe staff and pro-Israel neighbors had been engaged in a months-long feud over the war.

An early altercation erupted after cafe staff took down posters of missing Israeli hostages that had been pasted on utility poles outside. Taibi-Bennoui said it was “her right” to remove the fliers.

As tensions escalated, some residents began filing complaints about code violations at the cafe. City records show the Department of Licenses and Inspections visited Lombard Cafe three times since February, and cited the business on March 22 for operating without a proper license.

The following day, Lombard Cafe announced via Instagram that it would close for the weekend, blaming the calls from neighbors while acknowledging the license mishap.

Lombard Cafe closed again the day after the reported break-in. It has since reopened.

“We want to continue to stay here and serve the community that we love,” Taibi-Bennoui told the crowd.