Rescuers pull a 77 year old woman from a car in the Schuylkill River

Police officers and firefighter pulled a 77-year-old woman from a car submerged in the Schuylkill River near Bala Cynwyd Tuesday morning, according to the Lower Merion Police Department.

A 911 caller alerted rescuers that a car was in the river at 9:08 a.m. near 601 Righters Ferry Road. Two Lower Merion police officers and a Union Fire Company firefighter were first on the scene, and pulled the woman from the car.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

The police officers and firefighter were also taken to Lankenau for evaluation, and are expected to be released later today.

Several cars have had to be pulled from the Schuylkill this fall, including three in September.