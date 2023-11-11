Macy’s time-honored holiday celebration is back starting in November. Here’s how to see the displays and performances.

A tradition that spans more than six decades in Philadelphia, Macy’s Christmas and holiday displays are back again this season.

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, Macy’s in Center City will unveil its holiday season attractions, decorations, and window displays, all viewable for free to the public. That means time-honored classics like visits with Santa Claus, the Christmas Light Show, Dickens Village, and the world’s largest operating pipe organ, the Wanamaker Organ, will be serving holiday nostalgia during regular business hours through December 31.

Macy’s Christmas window displays are as old as the incandescent lightbulb, as it was first introduced in New York City in the late 1800s, according to Macy’s. Since then, holiday displays have transformed from quaint window dioramas with model trains to full-fledged holiday attractions and live performances, complete with 50-foot Christmas trees and Santa Claus photo ops. They still have the cute dioramas in the windows though.

Here’s how you can see all the holiday displays on offer at Macy’s in Philly this year.

Macy’s Christmas Light Show

Every day during the holiday season thousands of Christmas lights bring classic holiday tales to life through Macy’s Christmas Light Show, accompanied by music from the world-famous Wanamaker Organ. The daily show will be viewable to the public in the Grand Court of Macy’s Center City at the following times:

Monday through Saturday: 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Macy’s Dickens Village

Take a stroll through Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story, A Christmas Carol, with the help of animated displays and winter dioramas perfect for sharing the holiday spirit with the whole family. Reservations are required to tour Macy’s Dickens Village. The time of reservation will reserve a spot in the waiting line, which can last 30-90 minutes, or longer on busy weekend days, according to Macy’s.

Reserve a spot at macys.com/HolidayCelebrations.

Visits with Santa Claus at Macy’s Center City

Bring the magic of Christmas to someone young in your life with a visit from Santa Claus. As part of the Dickens Village experience, Santa Claus will be coming to Macy’s to hear what everyone wants for Christmas. Like Dickens Village, reservations are required. Reservations will become available online at 6:30 a.m. each day and will display open reservation slots for five days later. For example, reservations for Dec. 16 will open on Dec. 11 at 6:30 a.m. Visits with Santa Claus will run through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Reserve a spot at macys.com/HolidayCelebrations.

Macy’s Holiday Window Displays

The century-old tradition of holiday window displays is returning to Macy’s Center City, dazzling the public as they walk by. This Christmas, Macy’s is celebrating the magic of friendship with their prized reindeer (and Chrismas mascot), Tiptoe, as she and her friends, Polar Bear and Penguin, take part in holiday fun.

The Wanamaker Organ

There’s nothing quite like feeling the reverberation from one of the world’s largest instruments flowing through a grand room. Experience it yourself with a free concert at Macy’s. The Wanamaker Organ with more than 28,000 pipes will have organist Peter Richard Conte back on the keys, as is tradition. The public can enjoy these free concerts Monday through Saturday at noon and 5:30 p.m.