The family of the security guard fatally stabbed inside Macy’s is suing the store

The family of Eric Harrison, the Macy’s security guard who was fatally stabbed at the Center City Macy’s last month, is suing the department store, along with its affiliates, claiming the lack of security and safety measures led to his death.

On Tuesday morning, blocks away from the Macy’s where Harrison worked as a loss prevention officer, Harrison’s parents Dawn Fobbs and Eric Coates and their attorneys Eric Zajac and Evan Padilla announced a civil lawsuit against Macy’s Retail Holdings LLC and other associated entities, including the building’s owners, for not having enough security in place to protect their son and to respond to what attorneys said was rampant retail theft in the area.

The suit, filed Monday in Common Pleas Court, would be seeking damages in the “many millions,” Eric Zajac, one of the family’s attorneys said Tuesday. He did not specify a specific amount being sought.

“Circumstances had to exist to make an attack like that successful. To make it even possible, to make it even imaginable,” said Zajac.

Advertisement

“Safety and security failures gave rise to criminal opportunity,” he added. “We were hired to get some answers to some very important, very good questions and to hold accountable those who share responsibility for those safety and security failures. Failures that contributed to the death of Eric Harrison.”

Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Dec. 4, Tyrone Tunnell, 30, tried to steal hats from the department store at 13th and Market Streets just before 11 a.m., police said. When security guards confronted him and retrieved the stolen items, he initially left without issue, police said.

Minutes later, Tunnell returned, angered at the confrontation, and approached the two guards, who were both unarmed, police said. After they started arguing, Tunnell brandished a pocket knife and stabbed both men.

Fobbs said Tuesday that her son did not encounter Tunnell before the fatal stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Harrison, 27, with a laceration to his neck, and the other guard with stab wounds to his face, groin, chest and back.

Both men were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where Harrison was pronounced dead.

Tunnell was charged with murder, attempted murder, and related crimes and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

The store has recently faced what police said was some of the highest rates of retail theft in the city. Last year through Dec. 5, police received nearly 250 reports of retail theft at the location, according to police statistics.

Harrison’s family, who called him Lil E or Dizzle, remembered Harrison as a kind and loving man, with a passion for sneakers and fashion and who loved sports, especially the Eagles.

He was hard-working, his family said, working two full-time jobs — first, he would sort mail overnight at the U.S. Postal Service on Byberry Road in the Northeast, then drive down to help open the Macy’s.

This is a developing story