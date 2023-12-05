Macy’s security guard who was stabbed to death is identified as Eric Harrison, 27

The 27-year-old Macy’s security guard stabbed to death Monday morning has been identified as Eric Harrison of Frankford, according to police records and family members.

Harrison had worked in “loss prevention” at the Center City department storefor more than two years, his mother, Dawn Harrison, said Tuesday morning. He worked two full-time jobs — first, he would sort mail overnight at the USPS on Byberry Road in the Northeast, then drive downtown to open the Macy’s on Market Street.

The customers loved him, his mother, 43, said. He called the older ladies at the store his “aunties.”

He was saving up to move out of his mom’s place in Frankford, she said, and get an apartment of his own.

“I’m still in shock,” Dawn Harrison said. “Truly in shock.”

» READ MORE: Security guard killed in stabbing at Macy’s in Center City; suspect in custody

Harrison was one of two security guards who were stabbed in the incident. The other guard, a 23-year-old whose name has not been released, is in stable condition. Police have arrested Tyrone Tunnell, 30, who remains in custody.

Authorities said Tunnell had tried to steal two Polo hats before the security officers removed him from the store.

Angered, Tunnell allegedly returned to the entrance of the department store and confronted the two security guards.

Macy’s, in a statement Monday, announced that the store would remain closed until further notice.

“We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy’s Center City,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation. ... Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.”