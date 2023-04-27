Labrador pup Major joins the Phillies

We know Philly loves an underdog, but with the latest addition to their roster, the Phillies have taken that a little literally.

Everyone, meet Major:

A 10-week-old black Labrador puppy, Major made his MLB debut Wednesday as part of a partnership between the Phillies, Team Foster, and the Warrior Canine Connection. He’s now officially part of the Phillies’ off-the-field roster, and will make guest appearances at games to meet fans and take part in military-themed and community events, the team said.

Not only is Major a Phillie — he’s named after one, too. Major takes his name from Robert “Maje” McDonnell, a Philly native, World War II veteran, and longtime Phillies figure. McDonnell, who joined the Phillies in 1947, coached the team during its 1950s “Whiz Kids” era, when the club won its second pennant. He later became a scout for the team, and in the 1970s, worked as a Phillies goodwill ambassador, the team said. He died in 2010.

Major’s time on the team, the Phillies said, will last about two years, during which he will be trained by the Warrior Canine Connection, which breeds, trains, and places service dogs with military service members and veterans. After that, he’ll be placed with a veteran who has a psychological or physical disability.

He comes to the team via a new service pup initiative, which was made possible by a Phillies Charities, Inc. grant, and an MLB 2023 Military Community grant, the Phillies said.