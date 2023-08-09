Man arrested for groping multiple women while riding bicycle

Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect accused in a series of groping incidents throughout the city this week.

The man, whom police did not identify, assaulted seven women in separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, authorities said. Charges are pending.

All seven assaults happened as the man rode his bicycle past the women and grabbed them from behind before riding away, according to police.

Incidents were reported on the 1700 block of South Broad Street, the 1900 block of East Passyunk Avenue, the 1400 block of South 22nd Street, the 2100 block of Pine Street, and the 2300 and 2900 blocks of Walnut Street.

Police arrested the man in King Village on Tuesday evening.