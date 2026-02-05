Man dies in North Philadelphia house fire

A man died Thursday morning in a fire inside a North Philadelphia home.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. on the 2500 block of North 12th Street, where crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story rowhouse, according to 6abc. The Philadelphia Fire Department crews discovered an unidentified man in his 20s in the second-floor bedroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters placed the fire under control within an hour, Philadelphia Fire Department Executive Chief Daniel McCarty told Fox29. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Thursday morning blaze followed a fatal house fire in Kingsessing on Wednesday morning, which the fire marshal’s office determined was intentionally set, and another fatal fire in early January that claimed the life of a woman in the Ogontz section.