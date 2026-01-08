A woman died in an early morning fire in Ogontz

Philadelphia firefighters pulled a 60-year-old woman away from a burning building where she was trapped early Thursday morning. She died later this morning at the hospital, according to 6abc.

The fire department responded to the fire around 4:45 a.m. on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue in North Philadelphia. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire scorching throughout the two-story rowhouse.

Approximately 60 firefighters, medics, and support staff were at the scene, officials said. Upon searching the house, firefighters found an unresponsive woman, who did not survive the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office will soon determine the cause of death, with the Fire Marshall’s Office investigating the cause of the fire.

There have been at least two deadly fires in the area over the past month alone, in addition to Thursday’s fire. Additionally, two people were rescued and survived a fire in South Philadelphia Wednesday, according to CBS.

Earlier this week, Bucks County officials confirmed the death of a third person related to the Bristol Health and Rehab Center fire, which claimed the lives of two other people and injured 20 others. Days before the Bristol fire, a deadly fire in Upper Darby killed one person, critically injured another, and left a firefighter and a handful of others with less severe injuries.