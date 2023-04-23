Man struck and killed by subway train on Broad Street Line at Snyder Station

A man who was on the subway tracks of SEPTA’s Broad Street Line at Snyder Station was struck and killed by a train around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a transit authority spokesman.

The victim, who was not identified, was hit as the northbound train arrived at the station, said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch. The train operator then called authorities. By 5:20 a.m. the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known why he had been on the tracks.

Service on the northbound Broad Street Line was halted for an hour and a half while an investigation was conducted, Busch said. During that time, shuttle services were provided from Oregon Station to Walnut-Locust. Full subway services were restored before 8 a.m.