Man killed in double shooting in Logan

A 41-year-old man was killed and a second man was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday night in the city’s Logan section, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police and medics responded to a report of a body in the street on the 4700 block of North 11th Street near West Louden Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The 41-year-old man, who was shot in the neck, chest, torso, and both arms, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, Small said.

A 45-year-old man was transported by private vehicle to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital with two gunshot wounds to his torso, Small said.

Police found at least 20 spent shell casings at the scene near the body, Small said.

Video from a nearby camera shows a gray two-door vehicle heading south on 11th Street. The vehicle stopped, and an assailant exited and began shooting, Small said.

The shooter then got back in the car before the vehicle turned around and was last seen going north on 11th, Small said.