Man stabbed on SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train

A man was stabbed in the neck Wednesday night on a SEPTA Market-Frankford Line train approaching Center City, police said.

Around 9:50 p.m., police found the man at Second and Market Streets and was told by a witness that the victim had exited the train at the 2nd Street Station in Old City.

Police said the man was transported by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. His condition was not immediately available, but he was described as conscious and uncooperative with the police.

Police said the suspect reportedly exited the train at the Spring Garden Station.

Blood was found on the train when it was stopped at 13th Street, police said.

A SEPTA spokesperson said investigators are reviewing surveillance video to find out what happened.