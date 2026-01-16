What’s open and closed in the Philly area on Martin Luther King Day 2026: Grocery stores, postal services, trash pickup, and more

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy, is on Monday, Jan. 19, and it brings with it changes to schedules across the Philadelphia region. From government offices and post offices to trash collection and transit, many services will operate on adjusted hours or close entirely.

Here’s what you need to know about what is and isn’t available so you can plan your Monday with confidence.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open during its normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open regular business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open.

✅ Aldi will be open for normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will operate normally.

✅FedEx will work regular hours, except for FedEx Express and Ground Economy.

✅ DHL will operate as normal.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank will be closed.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate on normal business hours. Call your local store before visiting or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on MLK Day. But trash pickup will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Franklin Mall, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a regular Monday schedule. Visit septa.org.