Labor Day weekend signals the unofficial end of summer, but we’re not slowing down. Whether you’re grooving at Made in America, or taking the kiddos out for one last summer weekend of family-friendly activities, you can still expect a few closures in and around town. If you are in Philadelphia during Labor Day, here is what’s open and closed on Monday, September 5, 2022:

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open on a modified schedule ( 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

✅ Sprouts will be open during its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed on September 5. Only UPS Express Critical service will be available.

❌ FedEx will be closed during Labor Day.

❌ DHL will be closed.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank will be closed.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a Sunday schedule, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PATCO

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Labor Day. But, trash pick-up will resume a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, Cherry Hill Mall, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours.

