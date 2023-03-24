Man dead, woman and baby sent to hospital after hazmat situation in Mayfair

A man was found dead in a Mayfair rowhouse covered in white powder Friday, prompting a response from hazmat units, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia fire units were called to the home on the 400 block of Teesdale Street around 10:30 a.m. and found the man in the basement. Hazmat units arrived shortly after.

A woman was also found unresponsive at the residence. Medics revived her with Narcan, police said. She was sent to the hospital along with a 6-month-old baby, who was being treated as a precaution.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a preliminary investigation indicated the white substance was fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

One police officer was transported to the hospital, also out of precaution, according to Outlaw. No other personnel were injured, she said.

“The entire thing is unsettling,” Outlaw said.

Around 50 units from the fire department and Office of Emergency Management responded. Hazmat units were decontaminating the house as police sought a search warrant to conduct their own investigation.