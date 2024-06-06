City crews are cleaning each Philly block this summer. Parking, trash days, and more.

The largest neighborhood cleanup project in Philly’s history is coming to a neighborhood near you.

In May, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced a cleanup initiative set to span 13 weeks, aiming at every neighborhood in Philadelphia this summer. The “One Philly, A United City” Citywide Clean-Up kicked off on Monday, June 3, in Bridesburg, Frankford, and Kensington, with crews picking up trash, towing abandoned vehicles, and filling in potholes. The project will run through Aug. 26th.

But, what does all of this mean for the average resident? Luckily, they won’t have to do much to prepare for the cleaning crews. Sit back and enjoy the clean.

How will city crews “deep clean” my neighborhood?

When it’s your neighborhood’s turn for cleaning, crews will arrive to clean each block the day after its designated trash day, said Carlton Williams, the city’s director of clean and green initiatives. Workers from various city departments, including the streets and sanitation departments and the Philadelphia Parking Authority, will be on site.

City cleaning efforts will involve sweeping sidewalks and streets, removing trash and graffiti, issuing code violations to businesses breaking city regulations, landscaping vacant land, and towing abandoned vehicles.

Fines for trash violations can range from $300 for simply littering to $25,000 in extreme cases of illegal dumping, according to city law.

What is the neighborhood cleanup schedule in Philadelphia?

Do I need to move my car for neighborhood cleanups?

No. Residents will not need to move their cars for these neighborhood cleanups, unlike regularly scheduled street sweeping.

Do I need to put trash out differently for neighborhood cleanups?

No. Continue to follow the usual sanitation rules, placing trash and recycling collections out on designated days between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on trash day.

While there’s no requirement to help city crews, block captains, residents, and community groups are encouraged to clean on days when city staff will be in their neighborhood, said a spokesperson for the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives.

How can I see updates for neighborhood cleanups?

Important information and updates can be found at the Parker administration’s officeofcleanandgreen.org. The site features an interactive map, photos of cleanups in progress, and resources to become a block captain, organize community cleanups, and plant trees.

“The One Philly, A United City Citywide Program is a partnership between the city and the residents of Philadelphia,” said a spokesperson for the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives. “The city will provide resources to address quality of life issues related to litter, illegal dumping, graffiti, abandoned automobiles, vacant lots, and nuisance properties. We need residents’ support to help sustain cleaning efforts.”

Will neighborhood cleanups happen more regularly?

Technically yes, according to the city, but not as large-scale as the initial effort. The initial 13-week cleaning program will be the first step in delivering Parker’s vision of creating a safer, cleaner, and greener Philadelphia, according to the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives.

After August, individual crews will be assigned to each of the city’s 10 Councilmanic Districts to address followup issues and 311 reports. Sanitation Department officers will also patrol areas following the cleanups to identify and ticket violators for trash and litter.

City Council has approved Parker’s first budget, which includes $250 million for a citywide street paving program and $36 million for the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives. While the frequency and extent of follow-up cleanups remain unclear, this substantial initial effort marks a significant move towards improving the city’s quality of life.