The city no longer wants to talk about an Old City Greyhound station, at least for now.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration has postponed two scheduled meetings with community groups about a potential Old City Greyhound station, acknowledging in a statement that it had little to say at this point.

“Once we can present more information around the bus station reactivation — including having a better sense of its overall feasibility — we will be engaging all stakeholders, community members, and the press,” the administration said in an unsigned statement sent to one of the organizations.

Advertisement

Representatives from the city planning and transportation departments had been scheduled to meet with the board of the Old City District on Wednesday to discuss a proposed intercity bus terminal on the first floor of the Auto Park garage on South 2nd Street.

A meeting was also set with the Society Hill Civic Association for July 31.

“The city reevaluated our engagement process,” the statement said, adding that meetings would be rescheduled “with groups who have been publicly supportive, publicly against, and are seeking more information.” The new meetings could happen later in the summer, the city said.

The change in communications came two days after city officials walked way from a scheduled meeting with about 100 parents and community members at the Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool because a scrum of media was there to cover it.

A city spokesperson said that the event was not a “public meeting” and the press was not welcome. Councilmember Mark Squilla, who was there, ran a session at which people aired concerns about a bus terminal in the congested area. Auto Park is less than 50 feet from the Amigos preschool.

In fact, the city and the National Park Service, which would have to approve the use, have said that there is no actual proposal to consider as yet. A promised feasibility study has not been finished.

But word leaked in April that the city was considering moving the bus terminal to the Old City garage, which has bus loading bays and space for an indoor waiting area, from its current curbside location along Spring Garden Street, which lacks shelter and other amenities.

Business owners and residents in Old City and adjacent neighborhoods said they were blindsided by the possibility, and mistrust built among some with little concrete information from the city and an abundance of rumors.

Philadelphia was thrust into the situation when Greyhound abandoned its longtime Filbert Street station last June, another casualty of the implosion of the industry’s business model. Greyhound, Flixbus, Peter Pan and Megabus would need a new base. After several months at curbside in the 600 block of Market Street, intercity bus operations moved to Spring Garden Street.