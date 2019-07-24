A one-alarm fire broke out and was quickly contained Wednesday evening at the popular Melrose Diner in South Philly.
The blaze began around 5:45 p.m. at the 24-hour restaurant at 1501 Snyder Ave. and was placed under control half an hour later, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, and officials were assessing damage, the fire department said.
A cause of the fire is unknown, the department said.
The owner of Melrose Diner could not immediately be reached for comment.