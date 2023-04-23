Suspect, motive still unknown in Upper Darby stabbing death of 15-year-old Michael Garr

The search continued Sunday for the suspect and motive in the fatal stabbing death Friday night of a 15-year-old in Upper Darby, with police expanding the area of their search for evidence as a community fundraising effort got underway to support the teen’s family.

According to police, Michael Garr, a 10th grader at Upper Darby High School, was stabbed on the 200 block of Bridge Street in the Drexel Hill section around 9:30 p.m. Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday afternoon the Upper Darby Police Department tweeted a picture of a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge Street near the stabbing site at 9:39 p.m. Friday and urged them to contact police. It is not known if they are suspects.

With regard to the death investigation of 15-year-old Michael Garr, there was a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge St, passing Anne St, and headed toward Dennison Ave, at 9:39 PM on 4/21. If you were one of these individuals, or if you know who they may be, please let us know pic.twitter.com/awhvrzirU5 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

Friends of the Garr family have created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs, with one community member sharing the GoFundMe page on Facebook with this message: “This child was a very respectful and sweet boy. Ask anyone who knew him and they’ll say the same. It sickens me that a human can do this to another human without a care.”

On the donations page another person shared, “My heart is breaking for the needless loss of such a young life. I pray for Michael’s soul.”

Police are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with credible information that leads to a suspect. According to the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, this reward will be paid out immediately.

Meanwhile, police have expanded their search area for clues, urging residents in a six-block radius around Bridge Street to provide video from doorbells or to report anything relevant to the investigation they saw Friday around the time of the stabbing. Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said police are focused on the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of Bridge Street, and on the nearby streets of Brunswick, Plumstead and Berkley Avenues, and Blanchard and Burmont Roads.

“If there’s any Ring camera video that you have or anything suspicious you saw happen around your house, we’re asking you to report that to us,” said Bernhardt. “Anything at all. People may perceive something as unimportant when it could be important to us and be that one piece we’re looking for to find out who’s responsible for this senseless horrific act.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information, call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.

According to the police department, Upper Darby High School will be offering support services to all students who need them at school on Monday.