15-year-old fatally stabbed in Drexel Hill

A 15-year-old Drexel Hill resident was fatally stabbed Friday night and a $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a suspect.

Police said the male teenager was stabbed in the 200 block of Bridge Street in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby Township about 9:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided.

On Saturday, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to “the arrest of the person responsible for this senseless act of violence.”

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Upper Darby police detectives at 484-574-1157.