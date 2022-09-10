A 41-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet Friday afternoon while working for the city at a recreation center in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the woman, whose name was not released, was sweeping outside the Mill Creek Recreation Center on the 4700 block of Brown Street when a gun battle erupted and she was struck in the stomach, police said.

She was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead Friday evening.

Police Capt. John Walker said a 14-year-old boy — who allegedly was seen dropping a gun near the shooting scene — was in custody as part of the investigation. The gun was recovered by police.

Walker said the woman was hired as part of a summer jobs program and was still working for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

A city spokesperson could not be reached for comment Friday night.

There have been 376 homicides in Philadelphia — up from 366 for the same period last year, according to police records as of late Thursday night.

Philadelphia ended last year with a record-breaking 562 homicides.