15-year-old killed, 3 others injured in stolen-car crash in Montgomery County

A 15-year-old was killed and three other people were injured when someone driving a car reported stolen ran a red light and struck another vehicle early Monday morning in Montgomery County, police said.

Around 4:50 a.m., Springfield Township police responded to a report of a crash at Stenton Avenue and East Evergreen Avenue.

Advertisement

Police said the teen boy was ejected from a red 2020 Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Two other occupants of the Hyundai were trapped and needed to be extricated before they were transported to Jefferson Philadelphia Hospital.

The Hyundai driver ran a red light while traveling east on Evergreen and hit a white 2014 Infinity QX80 heading north on Stenton. An occupant of the Infinity was transported to Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Police did not say who was driving the Hyundai, or release the conditions of the three people who were taken to hospitals.

The crash investigation was continuing, and any additional witnesses can contact investigators at 215-836-1601, police said.