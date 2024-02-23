Police question a person of interest in a string of vandalism that includes Mother Bethel AME Church

Philadelphia Police brought a man in for questioning in connection with a spate of vandalism incidents across the city this week, including at the historic Mother Bethel AME Church and The National Shrine of St. John Neumann, along with several businesses.

The man, whom police did not identify, was in the area of the Frankford Transportation Center when he was taken into custody at 8:38 p.m. Thursday by SEPTA police, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. As of Friday morning, the man was being treated as a person of interest. A news conference on the vandalism incidents was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, said Vanore.

In the early mornings hours on Monday, a man hurled rocks at several establishments across the city, in Northern Liberties, Center City and Society Hill, destroying stained glass windows and glass doors, police said.

It is unclear if the incidents were linked or whether the vandalism was committed by the same person.

Some of the establishments affected by Monday’s vandalism include the Beasley building, home of the Beasley law firm, at the 1100 block of Walnut Street, which suffered a broken window. The staff of the InterAct Theater, on the 300 block of South Hicks Street, said the double pane glass of the front door was shattered when they arrived for work Monday.

Mother Bethel AME Church on the 400 block of South 6th Street and The National Shrine of St. John Neumann, on the 1000 block of North 5th Street were also affected.

Before dawn Monday, the Mother Bethel church, which has a history of activism since its founding in 1787, was vandalized, with several windows shattered, including three of the church’s historic stained-glass windows. While police pegged the damage to the church at $15,000, the church’s senior pastor estimated the damage would cost $30,000 due to the specialized craftsmanship required to repair the stained glass.

There were no messages associated with or attached to the rocks, the pastor said.

At the National Shrine of St. John Neumann, three stained glass windows were discovered shattered around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to an employee who declined to be identified. The damage was discovered by a priest who was opening the church and preparing for the morning Mass. Unlike Mother Bethel, the church had security footage of the incident, but the footage was “not the greatest,” the employee said. Church officials estimated the damage at $20,000.

As with Mother Bethel, there was no message associated with the rocks, so the shrine staff does not see the vandalism as a hate crime or politically motivated, the employee said.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia spokesperson said the damage was discovered Monday and promptly reported to police. Kenneth Gavin rsaid security cameras at the shrine showed one of the rocks going through the window at 5:33 a.m. Monday and landing in the choir section of the building. Police detectives are reviewing security camera footage as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police have released video and screen captures of the suspect and are asking the public for help in identifying him. In the images, the man is wearing headphones, a red-and-white Phillies caphat, a dark jacket, and blue jeans.

It is unclear if the man seen in the video is the same person taken in for questioning Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.