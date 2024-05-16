What an act of vandalism shattered, acts of generosity restored at Mother Bethel AME Church

Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, senior pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, said the church is in the midst of sending out thank you notes to everyone who made the replacement of their historic stained glass windows possible.

More than 400 unique donors gave thousands of dollars to fund the repairs after three windows were shattered in February during a predawn act of vandalism.

On Wednesday, only three months later, the church held a service for the rededication of the new windows.

Tyler said the flow of money came from an “interfaith community” of donors, many of whom neither shared the race or faith of the historical African American church. Tyler said that the outpouring of donations reminded him of the biblical story of Moses building a tabernacle and people, who were giving so much support, had to be restrained from giving.

An act of vandalism

On Feb. 19, someone smashed three of the church’s historic stained-glass windows which date back to 1889 when the church was built. There were other incidents of window smashing that morning, including stained glass windows at the National Shrine of St. John Neumann, which is housed in St. Peter The Apostle Church, and the double pane glass on the front door InterAct Theater on 300 block of South Hicks Street.

“It was a pretty hefty rock thrown through [the] front door to shatter both panes,” theater manager Ann Garner said at the time.

Police later charged Haneef Cooper, 39, with the spate of vandalism.

Restoring a window

The moral of this story, Tyler insisted, is bad moment, an attack on a sacred historical place in this case, can bring out the best in a community.

The African Methodist Episcopal denomination was formed in 1816 by Philadelphia preacher Richard Allen, a former enslaved person who later built Mother Bethel AME Church in 1890. The church, at 419 S. 6th St. in Society Hill, is on the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by Black people in the U.S., and in 1974 was designated a historic landmark.

A month before the attack, Mother Bethel had been awarded a $90,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to preserve the windows. Tyler originally thought the church would have to return to the funder to ask for more money to cover the costs of the damage, but the donations made that unnecessary. Tyler refused to say the specific amount raised.

Owusu Ansah, a master stained glass artist, said restoring Mother Bethel’s windows was an uncomplicated project. Tyler said he was surprised that the work was done much faster than he expected.

“This is true,” said Ansah, whose studio is in Germantown. “It was squares and that is the reason I say it was very easy. The windows should last another 100 years.”