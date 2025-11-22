‘The sorrow that never goes away’: Mother of Mount Airy man who died in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash describes her grief during remembrance event

Amira Brown doesn’t feel hope or joy seeing pictures of her son, Steven Dreuitt Jr.

When she seeks solace, she instead turns to the people and things that Dreuitt touched, she told a gathering Saturday in an East Mount Airy church basement ballroom. She thinks of a young girl nicknamed “Precious” — a girl her son mentored, trained to play basketball, and who grew up to be a coach.

Advertisement

“Every time I see her play, that puts a smile on my face,” Brown said. “I know that Steven taught her, Steven did that.”

» READ MORE: The ‘hero’ who saved a 9-year-old boy on fire

Dreuitt was among those killed earlier this year, when a medical jet crashed on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. All six people who were aboard the plane — including an 11-year-old girl — perished; at least 24 people suffered injuries and dozens of nearby homes caught fire or were damaged by debris.

“I just keep trying to keep my head up, and I just keep going,” Brown said of the grief. “I just keep pushing.”

Brown retold the events of Jan. 31 before a somber, 50-person crowd at Oxford Presbyterian Church as part of an annual remembrance service for grieving families. She said she was messaging with her grandson Ramesses Raziel Dreuitt Vazquez on Jan. 31 just before the crash about 6 p.m.; Dreuitt’s older son was at home waiting for his parents to return, she said.

Dreuitt, 37, was driving then-9-year-old Ramesses and fiancée Dominique Goods-Burke home from Macy’s, when the Learjet medical transport dive-bombed out of the sky, slammed into the ground and exploded.

» READ MORE: Suit alleges negligence caused the Jan. 31 jet crash in Northeast Philly

The father — a family man who loved playing video games with his sons and cooking at his job at the Philadelphia Catering Company — died at the scene of the crash. Goods-Burke, a 34-year-old fierce woman of “confidence, warmth, and creativity,” was hospitalized for months before she died from her injuries. Ramesses suffered serious burns to more than 90% of his body, requiring extensive medical treatment.

Ramesses, now 10, had been transferred from Boston to a New Jersey hospital, according to Brown. His mother recently told CBS News the boy hopes to be home by Christmas.

While Brown spoke extensively about her pain, she also used the pulpit to recognize and bring light to the nearly 150 lives celebrated at the event led by Funeral Director Ervina White Beauford.

“When things happen, people talk,” she said. “But once the talk stops, there’s no one there but us. We all have different stories, but the one thing we all have in common is the pain, the hurt, and the sorrow that never goes away.”