A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia

A motorcyclist who police say was speeding and weaving between lanes was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old man driving the motorcycle was traveling north on Bustleton Avenue when he collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction that was making a left turn onto Tomlinson Road around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The motorcyclist, whom police had not identified as of Saturday evening, was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:20 p.m., according to police.

A total of four vehicles ultimately were involved in the crash. After the collision between the motorcycle and the vehicle, two cars following behind the turning vehicle hit it from behind, police said. No additional injuries were reported.

