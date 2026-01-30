With ‘extreme cold’ expected Saturday, one Mummers band has already pulled out of the String Band Spectacular

One month after dangerous winds led Mummers string bands to cancel their New Year’s Day Parade competition, one string bands says it’ll be too cold to play a make-up show Saturday.

“With extreme cold predicted for this weekend, our top priority is the health and safety of our members, and the forecasted conditions may put them at risk,” the Avalon String Band said on Facebook.

Advertisement

The band was set to join other groups at the 2026 String Band Spectacular at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association scheduled the event after the string bands canceled their New Year’s Day performances this year, when high winds destroyed props and sent five people to the hospital.

Saturday a coastal “bomb cyclone” is expected to douse New Jersey and Delaware with snowfall, though forecasting models say Philadelphia won’t get hit. However, stinging winds and Arctic air will push temperatures down to zero Saturday morning, with windchills dipping as low as -10.

It’s unclear whether other bands will follow the Avalon String Band’s lead. A total of 14 bands make up the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.