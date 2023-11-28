The Mummers are back. Here’s what their new TV deal is like.

Dust off the satin ruffles and find dem golden slippers because the Mummers Parade is right around the corner and organizers say their financial picture is healthier than ever.

The Jan. 1 parade will once again air on MeTV2 (WDPN-TV) in the Philadelphia region and WFMZ-TV in Allentown. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will similarly return as the parade’s sponsor.

During a preview of the 124th parade, organizers announced last year’s partnerships proved a success and are being extended. WDPN-TV and WFMZ-TV will broadcast the next three iterations of the parade and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is committing $250,000 to the annual tradition over the next two years.

“It was an easy decision to be part of the community and part of the broadcast to make this great event available across the country,” said Craig Clark, executive vice president and general manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.

In late 2022, the Mummers announced the start of a new, more independent, era. They ended their longtime partnership with PHL17, which aired the parade for more than 30 years and took on the task of finding sponsors to cover the Mummers broadcast costs.

At the time, String Band Association President Sam Regalbuto said the parade could also rely less on the city— which once provided funds for judges, permits, and prize money. He said the move had nothing to do with the city’s past threats to create a separate New Year’s Day parade if organizers didn’t do more to address controversial incidents involving blackface.

Regalbuto said gains made in their march to greater independence have been substantial.

“We have pretty much taken over 100% of funding minus what the city provides for any normal parade — barricades, sanitation and police, stuff like that,” he said.

For example, the Mummers no longer rely on the city to provide facilities where judges can meet. They’re partners with the Sonesta Hotel, which can offer that meeting space.

But that doesn’t mean the Mummers are done fundraising. Organizers say they’re still looking for corporate sponsors and encourage fans to donate.

Other aspects of the parade will remain largely unchanged.

The 2024 parade is slated to include one Fancy club, nine Wench Brigades, three Comic clubs, and 14 String Bands. Some 10,000 adults and children are expected to dance their way south from City Hall to Washington Avenue beginning 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Judging will take place on the west side of City Hall by Dilworth Park for which spectators can purchase tickets for a seat at the Independence Visitor Center at 6th and Market Streets or on the center’s website.

For those interested in seeing the string bands set up, they can head to Market Street from 17th to 21st Streets or JFK from 17th to 20th Streets.

Should it rain on Jan. 1, the parade would be moved to the following Saturday, Jan. 6.