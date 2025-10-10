With a storm in the forecast, ‘Victory at Sea’ outdoor concert to be livestreamed from indoor location

With a storm in the forecast, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps “Victory at Sea” concert scheduled for Sunday evening in Philadelphia will move indoors and be shown on a livestream, officials said.

The free concert had been planned for Independence Mall as part of a weeklong celebration of the 250th anniversary of both the Navy and the Marine Corps.

Instead, the concert will be streamed live at 7 p.m. via 6abc.com, the 6abc streaming app, and C-Span.

The concert will occur at Temple University, at the Temple Performing Arts Center.

In-person access will be limited to invited guests, officials said.

A coastal storm is expected to affect the region this weekend, with heavier winds and rain kicking up on Sunday.

The show will still feature Patti LaBelle performing alongside the U.S. Navy Band and U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.

And the show will still include special guest Justin Guarini, the Doylestown native who was the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson on American Idol’s debut season in 2002, and bluegrass band Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

Actor-comedian Rob Riggle, a former Daily Show contributor and a retired Marine officer, will host.