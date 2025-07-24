A North Philly funeral home gave parents an unmarked box with their son’s brain, lawsuit says

About two weeks after their adult son, Timothy Garlington, died in November 2023, Lawrence and Abbey Butler retrieved his possessions from a North Philadelphia funeral home.

Among his belongings was an unmarked white-box encasing a smaller, hard-to-open red box.

The couple drove home and left the box in their car. After a few days, the car began to smell and liquid came out of the box. The parents opened it to learn that it contained their son’s brain.

“I smelled death,” Lawrence Butler said. “I had to get rid of that car. I just couldn’t stand the idea that the remains were in that car.”

The Butlers sued Nix & Nix Funeral Homes in North Philadelphia and Southern Cremations & Funerals in Georgia, accusing the establishments of negligence that caused the parents “severe emotional distress and mental pain.”

Garlington, 56, lived in Georgia at the time of his death. He died following a catastrophic incident, said L. Chris Stewart, an Atlanta-based Stewart Miller Simmons attorney representing the Butlers. He declined to provide more information. (The family is also represented locally by Samuel Anyan of Wapner Newman.)

After Garlington’s death his body was taken to Southern Cremations & Funerals in Georgia, says the suit, which was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. But it was important to his mother that Garlington be buried in Philadelphia, which the Marines veteran always considered his home, Lawrence Butler said.

The body and the remains were transported to Nix & Nix Funeral Homes with the white box, Stewart said.

“This is a thing of a movie,” the attorney said. “Nightmares.”

A representative for Nix & Nix said that the issue has been throughly investigated by the State Board of Funeral Directors but declined to comment further.

The website for the board doesn’t show any disciplinary action against Nix & Nix.

Southern Cremations & Funerals did not respond to a request for comment.

Why Garlington’s brain was removed from the body and placed in a box, and how that box made its way to the Butlers, remains unknown, Stewart said.

Nix & Nix had an inventory list of Garlington’s belongings, which did not include a white box, the attorney said, adding that they had a duty to examine the box before handing it to the parents.

“Why would you give this to them?” Stewart said. “[This] is one of the most horrific cases that I’ve ever had.”

» READ MORE: A West Philly funeral home warned a family of their deceased loved one’s autopsy scar. After burial, they learned that there was no autopsy.

Lawrence Butler said that his son played football for his elementary school team and attended Center High School, before transferring to Simon Gratz. He joined the Marines and served for four years. When Garlington returned to civilian life, he began working as a financial aid director, a career path that brought him to Atlanta. Garlington’s daughter followed his footsteps and also became a Marine.

The father said that it’s important that the funeral homes prevent such an ordeal from happening to anyone else.

“We just trusted them to do what we though should be done, correctly,” Lawrence Butler said. “And this was not that.”