NKCDC has the green space, so it’s turning to community to propose crowd-pleasing activities

A year ago, New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) surveyed residents for their opinions about the best use for two lots they owned on Frankford Avenue. Well-maintained public green space for children, vendors and pets were the top choices.

Now NKCDC has released a request for proposal for organizations, individuals and entrepreneurs to propose activities for the 2024 season, which starts April 1. According to the RFP, NKCDC is “seeking a set of partners that will increase the use of both spaces, be beneficial to neighborhood residents, and align with NKCDC’s mission and values.”

Both lots, once abandoned eyesores, are on the 2200 block of Frankford Avenue with a total of more than 16,000 square feet. One lot, at 1825 Frankford Ave., is known as the Garden Center. NKCDC Commercial Corridor manager Lee Nentwig said it has a lot of sentimental value in the neighborhood because decades of grassroots effort transformed the space into a neighborhood oasis.

What the community wants

Now the 10,000-square-foot lot, on the corner of Frankford Avenue and Berks Street in Fishtown, has become a go-to venue for special events, like weddings and birthday parties. Seventy percent of survey respondents said the Garden Center should remain an outdoor vendor market space.

For the smaller 6,000-square-foot lot at 2200-2208 Frankford Ave., almost nine out of 10 respondents wanted it to remain a well-maintained green space for children and pets to play.

“I love stopping here on my daily walks to appreciate the mural and trees,” one respondent wrote. “It’s one of the last few green spaces in our immediate residential neighborhood.”

Improving the amenities

But NKCDC is also looking for additional users that will draw the public. “For both of those properties there is high foot traffic,” Nentwig said.

“In the work that I do, I connect with a lot of small businesses, artists and River Ward communities and it’s an opportunity [for them] to gain exposure, test out new ideas and hopefully scale up their business.”

During a recent information session Nentwig gave a variety of programming suggestions for the lots: youth activities, workforce development programming, health and fitness classes such as yoga or tai chi, a vendor market, art installations, dance and music performances.

“There will still be private rentals but we are looking for more creative program that will also bring residents and the community out to participate,” Nentwig said.

The smaller property has been owned by NKCDC for more than 20 years and contains picnic tables, benches and an historic SEPTA trolley. For the past two summer seasons Mural City Cellars, a local winery, has successfully operated a seasonal outdoor wine and beer garden on the property. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings co-owners Nicholas Ducos and Francesca Galarus served wine, locally craft beer and food from neighborhood vendors and have hosted special family-oriented events.

“As a local business in the area, green spaces or outdoor market/vendor spaces are important for having people want to hang out around our business and walk this far down the avenue,” wrote a survey respondent.

Equity means listening

Ultimately the goal is for NKCDC to partner to put together a summer season of special programming and events that brings community residents together.

NKCDC executive director Bill McKinney, a longtime Kensington resident, believes the essence of equitable development is to listen to what the community wants. He argues this grassroots approach is more sustainable and ultimately the best way to get community buy-in, and said as much in a public letter to Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker.

“I ask that you put in the work it takes to bring more residents with new voices to the table, so that they can share both their vision and their expertise for what development in their communities should look like,” he wrote.

Application details

Proposals are due Dec. 4 by 5 p.m. and can either be emailed to nwesterman@nkcdc.org or dropped off at NKCDC’s office at 2771 Ruth St. A list of application questions can be found on NKCDC’s website. NKCDC will not provide any financial support to potential partners, who will also have to provide evidence of insurance.

“It does not have to be very well defined at this point in the process. Tell us what you know and what you’re trying to accomplish and we’ll go from there,” Nentwig said. “We’ll reach out to you if we have questions.”

.