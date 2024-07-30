Man killed in ambush shooting outside mosque in North Philadelphia

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a mosque late Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the man had just parked and was walking to the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society on the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue for a prayer service when another man ran up behind him and fired multiple shots from a large-caliber semi-automatic handgun, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Advertisement

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, Small said.

Police found 17 spent shell casings in the parking lot, Small said.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. The shooter fired at the victim from behind, then stood over him after he collapsed and fired more shots.

“Clearly the victim was the intended target,” Small said, describing the shooting as an “execution-type homicide.”

The shooter then got into a dark-colored sedan in the parking lot of the mosque and fled the scene.

A person who was with the victim when the shooting happened was not hurt.