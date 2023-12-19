65-year-old woman dead in North Philly house fire

A 65-year-old woman died in a brief but smoky house fire Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire on the 800 block of West Tioga Street and found heavy smoke on the second floor of a two-story rowhouse, said Rachel Cunningham, communications director for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The fire was declared under control at 3:46 p.m., Cunningham said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, Cunningham said.

A neighbor was displaced from their home because of the fire.