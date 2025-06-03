Man accused in fatal shooting of Maiky Rodríguez in North Philadelphia surrenders to police

A 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man during an altercation last week surrendered to police Tuesday night, his lawyer said.

Michael Anthony Vasquez, of Philadelphia, was accompanied by attorney Michael Coard when he turned himself in around 7:15 p.m. at the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department in Center City, Coard said.

Coard declined to discuss details of the case, but said Vasquez “was a victim, not a perpetrator” in the death of 26-year-old Maiky Rodríguez.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, according to police, Rodríguez came to a house on the 3400 block of North Fifth Street and got into an argument with Vasquez, who police described as the current boyfriend of a woman who had been in a prior relationship with Rodríguez.

Coard said, however, that Vasquez was only an acquaintance of the woman, not a boyfriend.

Rodríguez was identified on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office. Vasquez was identified by Coard after his surrender.

Police said last week that the argument escalated and Vasquez allegedly shot Rodríguez several times.

Rodríguez was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m., police said.

An obituary posted online described Rodríguez as a “cherished member of the community” whose “loving and humble spirit touched the lives of many throughout his years.”

The obituary continued: “Maiky was known for his kind-hearted nature and willingness to lend a hand to those in need. His presence was a source of comfort to friends and family alike, and he brought joy to everyone he encountered with his infectious smile and positive outlook on life.”