2 dead, 5 others wounded in North Philly shooting

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., gunfire erupted on the 3200 block of Fairhill Street near Allegheny Avenue and responding police officers transported several victims to Temple University Hospital.

Two of the victims were then pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three other victims were also transported to Temple. A sixth victim arrived by private vehicle to Temple’s Episcopal Campus.

Police said a seventh victim was being treated at Jefferson Einstein Hospital.

All the victims appeared to be adults, police said.

Police found four handguns and a rifle dropped on the ground around the shooting scene.

Police reported no arrests.

This is a developing story.