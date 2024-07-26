15-year-old boy shot in head in North Philadelphia

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head late Friday afternoon inside a North Philadelphia recording studio, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the third floor of a commercial building on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue that includes the studio, police said.

The teen was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

Several other teens who may have been involved in the shooting ran from the scene, police said.