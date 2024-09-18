13-year-old girl fatally shot inside North Philly home

A 13-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a home Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responding to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street found the girl in a third-floor bedroom.

Police said she had been shot in the chest and no gun was located at the scene.

The girl was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

No arrests were reported.