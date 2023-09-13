Link copied to clipboard
4 people shot in North Philadelphia
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 600 block of West York Street, police said.
Four people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 600 block of West York Street. One victim was found at the scene and taken by police to Temple University Hospital.
Three more victims were dropped off by private vehicle outside Temple Hospital. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Police reported no arrests.