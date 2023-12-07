Man, 22, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:25 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at 29th and Clearfield Streets and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

The man was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m.

Police said they found a gun at the scene as well as a McDonald’s hat. Police went to a nearby McDonald’s on Allegheny Avenue to see if the man worked there.

“Preliminary information indicates that the shooting victim was an employee at that McDonald’s,” said Inspector George Kappe.

No arrests were reported.