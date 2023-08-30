Worker shot inside market in North Philadelphia

A 34-year-old man working behind the counter at a neighborhood market in North Philadelphia was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the cashier was inside a protective booth in Carolina Market on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue when the assailant reached through the money opening with a gun and fired at least five times, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The cashier, who was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, was struck in the neck, chest, side, and abdomen, Small said.

The shooting was witnessed by other people in the store and was recorded by several surveillance cameras.

Video showed a man dressed in a green hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, and wearing a baseball cap turned backward, enter the store, wait in line behind another customer, then start shooting when he reached the booth, Small said.

The assailant, who was recognized as someone who had been in the store previously, then walked out without taking anything, Small said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, but did not appear to be a robbery, Small said. There was no verbal or physical altercation before the shooting.