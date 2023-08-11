2 dead in quadruple shooting at North Philly playground

Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting at a playground Friday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. on the basketball courts of the 8th and Diamond Playground along the 2000 block of North Eighth Street, police said.

Two of the four adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other two victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said they found multiple spent shell casings from three different caliber firearms on the basketball courts.

Advertisement

No arrests were reported.

Another person was killed in a double shooting just before 4:20 p.m. outside on the 1900 block of East Ontario Street, police said.

The 23-year-old man was transported to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

A 25-year-old man shot in the left hand was reported in stable condition at Temple.

Police reported one person was arrested and a gun was recovered. A second person was being held for investigation, police said.