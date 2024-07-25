Link copied to clipboard
Police recover man’s body from Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia
The body of the man, described as in his 40s, was recovered around 3:30 p.m. by the police Marine Unit near the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp.
Police recovered the body of a man from the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.
The body of the man, described as in his 40s, was recovered around 3:30 p.m. by the police Marine Unit near the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp in the city’s Torresdale section, police said,
The man was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. by fire department personnel at the scene.
Police said the investigation into his death was ongoing.