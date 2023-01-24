Northeast Philadelphia house fire spreads across three homes, injuring 5 people

Twelve people were displaced and five were hospitalized after a fire spread across three homes in the Morrell Park Section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, where crews saw heavy fire consume the first and second floors of a three story rowhouse. Flames then consumed two neighboring homes as firefighters worked to tame the blaze.

“The fire was out of control for approximately an hour and 17 minutes,” Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Vincent Mulray told reporters on the scene.

Officials said three people from the home where the fire originated were injured, as were two more from a neighboring residence. All are in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are being treated for smoke inhalation and burns, per Mulray. Their identities have not been released to the public.

Mulray said there was an explosion when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire marshal is working to confirm if the cause was a propane tank on the deck of the house where the blaze started, according to Mulray, but there is no word as to whether smoke detectors across any of the impacted the homes were working.

“The whole deck was up [in flames]. We tried to call 911 and the firemen showed up literally within seconds they were here,” a neighbor told CBS Philadelphia. “It spread really fast.”

Officials said the fire has displaced eight adults and four children across the three homes. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Forty-one people died and 200 more were injured in fires in Philadelphia last year, while thousands were displaced. Federal fire official Lori Moore-Merrell came to Philadelphia earlier this month to unveil a new plan that would give U.S. Fire Administration the ability to investigative deadly local fires and identify at-risk buildings.

The policy was partially sparked by a deadly fire in two Philadelphia Housing Authority units located in Fairmount. Twelve people died in the blaze last year, which occurred in a public housing unit that sat for more than a decade without repairs that could’ve made the unit safer. That rowhouse didn’t have operational smoke detectors, prompting a separate federal mandate for hardwired smoke alarms in any new housing built with funding from HUD.