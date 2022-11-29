Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found decapitated inside a home Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

A person of interest was in custody, police said.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., the woman — whose age or name was not released — was found dead in a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the city’s Lawndale section, police said.

Police said they were dispatched to the home for a report of a 40-year-old woman stabbed with a knife and possibly dead.

Officers arriving on the scene quickly described the woman as having been decapitated and that a known man was believed to be the perpetrator.

Police said they had been to the house before responding to prior incidents.

No other details were immediately available.