The Philadelphia Fire Department late Thursday afternoon was investigating reports of an “odor” in the city.
The department wrote on Twitter shortly after 2:30 p.m. that it had "responded to several calls for an odor in parts of the city.”
TV news reports from their helicopters showed fire department personnel at the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia, but there was no immediate confirmation that the closed refinery was the source.
PGW received some reports of an odor from South Philadelphia and areas to the north, a spokesperson said. The reports described it as smelling like sulfur or propane or sewage. Tests were conducted and it was determined that the odor was not from PGW, the spokesperson said.
CBS3 reported that two schools also had reports of a suspicious odor.