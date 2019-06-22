Who Is Vulnerable in a Catastrophic Refinery Accident

The EPA requires facilities that use extremely hazardous substances to file a Risk Management Plan every five years. The plan must identify the potential effects of a chemical accident, including the size and population living within the vulnerable zone — the extent to which the substance could travel before dissipating to relatively harmless levels.

Shown below are the vulnerable zones for an accidental release of the most hazardous substance used at Philadelphia Energy Solutions' refinery: hydrogen fluouride (HF), or hydrofluoric acid. Under an alternative release scenario — an accident under "more realistic circumstances" — the release wouldn't travel beyond the refinery's boundaries. But in a worst-case scenario, the HF could travel as far as 7 miles, a radius in which 1.1 million people live.

The unit at the refinery that exploded on Friday uses hydrofluoric acid as part of the refining process. City officials said that no HF was released in the accident.

Click on the map for more information.

SOURCE: Philadelphia Energy Solutions' Risk Management Plan filed with the EPA

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist