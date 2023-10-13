It’s time to nominate immigrant inclusion leaders for the city’s second annual Welcoming Awards

Who are the city’s most diligent supporters for including newly arrived immigrants and refugees into the fabric of the city? The Office of Immigrant Affairs (OIA) wants you to nominate them for its upcoming 2023 Welcoming Awards celebration.

“The Welcoming Awards is a way to celebrate those champions of immigrant inclusion,” said Amy Eusebio, OIA’s executive director. “The award is a testament to people or groups who are every day doing the work.”

Currently, about 15% of Philadelphia city residents are immigrants and Mayor Jim Kenney has maintained throughout his years in office that immigrants are essential to the city’s cultural diversity and economic growth.

In February, Philadelphia became a certified Welcoming City, a formal designation from Welcoming America that indicates the city is intentional in its commitment to immigrants calling Philadelphia home. It was a rigorous, multiyear process but Philadelphia ultimately earned 92 out of a possible 100 points. The average score among Certified Welcoming cities is 55 points.

Eusebio said creating the Welcoming Awards last year came on the heels of that designation process.

There will be awards in five different categories: Education Excellence, Public Safety Partnership, Arts & Culture Appreciation, Economic Empowerment, and Health & Wellness Achievement. Eusebio said in each category there will be two winners — one community member and one city government winner.

“We also want to champion different departments (in the city) who listened to immigrant leaders around their needs and worked together to find solutions.”

Eusebio said that the awards ceremony also helps counter anti-immigrant sentiment that espouses that immigrants are taking resources from citizens. “That couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Eusebio.

Last year’s inaugural winners included Lindsay Southworth, of the Free Library’s Language and Learning Center and Barbara Wilson of Team Jamaica Bickle, the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival and the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs.

Wilson came to Philadelphia from Jamaica 50 years ago, while in her early 20s, after her mother sent for her. “I came reluctantly. I was already established (in Jamaica) and working with Barristers.” And while she admitted that there are areas that need improvement, she said that overall as a city “we aren’t bad at all.”

But time to submit nominations is running out. Information is available online and nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Monday. Winners will be feted at the 2023 Welcome Awards Ceremony to be held on Nov. 15.