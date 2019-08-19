Philadelphia police charged a West Chester woman with murder Friday in the 2017 death of Rephael Brandon Swan, who was found bound, gagged, and stabbed 67 times in an Overbrook home that had been set on fire.
Cheyenne Hurt, 24, also faces charges of unlawful restraint, arson, burglary, risking a catastrophe, possessing instruments of a crime, trespassing, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy, according to police.
Authorities did not detail with whom Hurt is alleged to have conspired, and a police spokesperson said he was unable to provide a motive for the alleged crime, though previous Inquirer reports said police suspected a “lover’s quarrel.”
On Sept. 9, 2017, authorities responded to the 7500 block of Overbrook Avenue for a report of a fire. Once the blaze was extinguished, the body of Swan, 29, was discovered in the basement of the home, covered with stab wounds and with the hands bound together with a belt. According to an interview his family gave to 6ABC last year, a sock was found stuffed in his mouth as well.
Police did not detail what led them to Hurt, who was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Friday in an apartment building on the 1800 block of North Hills Drive in Norristown.